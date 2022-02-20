Employers all over the country are hiring in leaps and bounds. It seems that everywhere you go, there are “Now Hiring” signs in every other window you pass. It is not just a specific industry, either — it is all of them.

As a professional currently looking for a job, I believe that employers are going about it all wrong. I have applied for countless positions that I am qualified for, yet after months of applications I have yet to be seen face to face by a single employer.

Heck, most employers don’t have time to meet at all, and have third parties doing initial interviews. If you do get an interview, it is via Zoom, not in an office. How on Earth are owners and managers getting a vibe from applicants that they never meet in person? How can you assess a person’s passion for work over the phone? How do you even know if the applicant is wearing pants?

On the flip side, how can a person who is applying for a job get a feel for their potential boss and whether they can be successful co-workers if they do not meet?

As a business owner/manager, if you cannot find the time to personally interview people wanting to work for you, I believe you are missing out on a very important aspect of the hiring process. I understand that everyone is understaffed and that finding the time to do what I am talking about is rough, but it has never been more necessary.

Eric Zelt

Ephrata