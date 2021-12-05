Attacks on Jews are on the rise in the United States. And in August 2020, as LNP | LancasterOnline reported, white nationalists and Holocaust deniers rallied in a Lancaster Township barn.

So why, when the menorah in Penn Square was damaged, wouldn’t we be afraid?

Fortunately, people of all religions came to Penn Square in downtown Lancaster last Sunday to celebrate the lighting of the menorah on the first night of Hanukkah. Rabbi Jack Paskoff spoke about the symbolism of this season, about how each of us can be a light in our community.

And Republican elected officials finally came forward to support the Jewish community.

Not being able to bring ourselves to speak about hate promotes hate. Nobel Laureate, writer and Holocaust survivor Elie Wiesel wrote this: “No human race is superior; no religious faith is inferior. All collective judgments are wrong. Only racists make them.”

And he said this, in an interview: “In any society, fanatics who hate don’t hate only me — they hate you too. ... They need to hate in order to feel superior.”

Wiesel lived in hateful times; we do not want to repeat what happened in Germany. We must always have the courage to take sides. Between right and wrong. No one should be silent whenever people anywhere endure suffering and humiliation. There is right and wrong. No one should be silent. Silence is deafening.

Lancaster city Mayor Danene Sorace and city Council President Ismail Smith-Wade-El, both Democrats, quickly spoke up after the Penn Square menorah was damaged. Hopefully now, we can count on local politicians to understand that they represent all people and that it is their duty to speak truth to their constituents before anything truly bad happens.

Mimi Shapiro

Lancaster