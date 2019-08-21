As a newborn Jew, Jesus’ life was threatened by the political oppression of the time. Trusting an angel, his family became immigrants to Egypt. His mother held him close as Joseph led their donkey. They were homeless. There was no wall. The child was not separated from his parents to be at the mercy of strangers.
As an adult without obvious employment, Jesus would counsel, “Inasmuch as you do this for the least among you, you do it unto me.” He knew from experience whereof he was speaking.
If the Egyptians had not afforded the family sanctuary, there would be no followers of Jesus today.
Dody Matthias
Lititz