Jesus said, “Everyone will hate you because of me” (Luke 21:17).

Why do we Christians expect everyone to like us? We think and act differently from the culture. Jesus taught us to take up our cross — an instrument of pain and death.

“All who live a godly life will be persecuted” (2 Timothy 3:12).

As we take up our cross and follow him, our different values, morals, goals and purpose may set us apart from others. The apostles were persecuted. Are we better than they were?

The late Cardinal Francis George said, “I expect to die in bed, my successor will die in prison and his successor will die a martyr in the public square. His successor will pick up the shards of a ruined society and slowly help rebuild civilization, as the church has done so often in human history.”

Jesus asked, “When I return how many will I find who have faith?” (Luke 18:8).

J. David Eshleman

Manheim Township