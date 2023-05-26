This is in response to the May 8 LNP | LancasterOnline letter “Jesus brought new understanding of God.”

I believe that the letter writer is ignorant of the words the Lord Jesus spoke concerning hell. Jesus would not be good if he was a liar. He is good and cannot lie. He said, “Thy word is truth.”

Christ said, “Do not fear those who kill the body but cannot kill the soul; rather fear him (God) who can destroy both soul and body in hell” (Matthew 10:28).

Jesus spoke of hell as eternal fire (Matthew 25:41); eternal punishment (Matthew 25:46); darkness, weeping and gnashing of teeth (Matthew 8:12); and unquenchable fire (Mark 9:43).

The Bible (God’s word) states: “He that believeth on the Son (Jesus) hath everlasting life: and he that believeth not the Son shall not see life (eternal) but the wrath of God abideth on him” (John 3:36). This refers to punishment and hell.

God is love, but God is just as well. He must judge and punish sin.

Terry Weis

Columbia