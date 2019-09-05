So LNP has decided to wax poetic by printing a limerick by a Trump-rump-kissing sycophant (“A POTUS limerick,” Aug. 2 letter). I would have just ignored this but now one of President Donald Trump’s other flatterers has suggested we change Emma Lazarus’ sonnet on the Statue of Liberty to read, “Give me your tired and your poor who can stand on their own two feet.” For this I have written the following prose after being informed LNP Opinion prints limericks but not poems:
The Genius of Liberty
There once was a man who was too tired to lift a piece of wood. He was somewhat poor since even his clothing had been taken from him. He couldn’t stand on his own two feet. His feet, like his hands, had been nailed to a cross. He was not even European.
When I was a child I spake as a child. I asked my father what he would do if someone nailed him to a cross. He looked at me and said, “I should be so lucky.”
Let us never forget, as a country or a county, that even the dust that fell from that immobile man’s feet was mixed with blood.
Eamon George Nelson
Lancaster