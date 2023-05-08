I would like to respond to the May 1 LNP | LancasterOnline letter “Many are deceived about key issue.” The letter writer discussed his belief that there is a hell where souls are condemned if they are judged by God as being too sinful for heaven.

My husband and I were discussing this at lunch with our retired minister and his wife after I had read this disturbing letter. Our minister told us that he thought that the letter writer was expressing the very limited view of God that comes from the Bible’s Old Testament. Jesus came to teach us a new understanding of God, which is a loving and forgiving God. A God of love would never condemn one of his children to a place like hell.

I personally believe that the only hell that exists or ever existed is one we create ourselves by the way we live our lives.

I would hate to be quaking in fear that a judgmental God was watching my every move. In fact, this type of God reminds me of the song, “Santa Claus is Coming to Town” — “He sees you when you're sleeping, he knows when you’re awake, he knows if you’ve been bad or good, so be good for goodness sake.”

Phyllis Buchanan Allison

Manheim Township