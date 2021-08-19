In response to the Aug. 13 letter “Biden in sync with US opinion”:

As I read it, every New Testament author and Jesus were opposed to abortion. Yes, Jesus did not say in these exact words — “I am opposed to abortion” — but what he did say made it clear that unborn children have inherent value and personhood.

“And whoever receives one such child in My name, receives Me” (Matthew 18:5, New American Standard Bible).

Those who followed Jesus would follow his example, and therefore the New Testament authors also valued life in the same way.

“He who had set me apart even from my mother’s womb and called me through His grace,” says Paul, speaking of himself, in Galatians 1:15.

I don’t think it is an unusual thing for any institution that claims to adhere to biblical principles to take a strong pro-life stance. In particular, if the Roman Catholic Church chooses to withhold the sacrament of Holy Communion from the president based on his actions concerning abortion, I believe it is only being consistent with its own policies, which have categorized abortion as sin for a very long time.

This is not an endorsement of the Roman Catholic Church. (I am not Catholic and, as some opinion writers have pointed out, the church has many issues.) Rather, this is my attempt to clarify why it would be a normal response for any institution to have reservations about taking actions that seem to affirm blatantly contradictory values.

Adora Bottomley

East Lampeter Township