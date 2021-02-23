We hear both parties describe the Jan. 6 violence as un-American. It certainly is opposed to what we know of our stated values, but our history has a pattern of destroying what doesn’t fit our desires.

We, as vigilante groups and through public policy, destroyed Indigenous cultures when they were on land or minerals the better-armed people wanted. It is the Indigenous peoples, the lesser-armed, who were labeled savages.

Africans were transported into our nation before its founding and forced into slavery that continued for generations. After slavery was illegal, racism maintained a system that allowed a white person’s whim to publicly and often with impunity destroy an individual or community.

Feb. 13 was the 30th anniversary of the Amiriyah shelter bombing in Iraq. Our then-new laser-guided missile technology allowed precise targeting in efforts to kill Iraq’s president Saddam Hussein. A bomb shelter in the Amiriyah neighborhood in Baghdad was targeted, and the planners, according to White House spokesman Marlin Fitzwater, didn’t “know why there were (hundreds of children and women) in that shelter. But we do know Saddam Hussein does not share our belief in the sanctity of human life.” Not acknowledging harm is too familiar.

The actions of Jan. 6 are antithetical to our declared values, but not an anomaly in history. Maybe in our reckoning with what happened, we can continue to form a more perfect union, repent of past atrocities and actually change our ways. Maybe there are injustices we’ll address. May it be so.

Joan Huston

Mount Joy Township