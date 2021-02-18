Why aren’t veteran groups vehemently protesting the insurrection created by former President Donald Trump and supported by most elected Republicans?

“Find the cost of freedom, buried in the ground” goes the lyric to the Crosby, Stills, Nash & Young song. We can debate the attack on the Constitution and on our democracy, but it seems to me the greatest insult related to Trump and the insurrection is to the untold millions who have served in our military over the decades. The many thousands who fought and died for us.

This is the greatest tragedy. I would encourage veterans everywhere to begin to speak up on this issue.

Bruce Riefenstahl

Mount Joy