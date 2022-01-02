This is a request to our local representative, U.S. Rep. Lloyd Smucker. I would request that Smucker propose a bill in Congress recognizing Jan. 6, 2021, as “Insurrection Day.” A day as dark and infamous as Dec. 7, 1941, or Sept. 11, 2001. On both of those days, our democracy and country were attacked by treacherous cowards.

As the one-year anniversary of Jan. 6 approaches, we can’t let our people forget the traitorous actions of the sitting president at the time, Donald J. Trump. Nor can we allow our Republican leaders who assisted and put into motion the insurrection to be forgotten.

This date needs to be added to our calendars, and the history of those whose actions fueled Trump’s insurrection must be taught in our schools. It has to be made clear that certain Republicans — and only Republicans — were the main actors in leading the insurrection against our country.

Now, we all know that Smucker was a part of the despicable events surrounding that day. He wasn’t in the crowd trying to storm our U.S. Capitol, but he was the cancer from inside that tried to invalidate our votes and enable Trump’s attempt to upend our democracy.

I doubt very much that Smucker will try to put forth such a bill to Congress, as he seems more interested in his own well-being, and not that of the people who elected him.

John J. Alcorn

Mount Joy