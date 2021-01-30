My email to U.S. Rep. Lloyd Smucker’s office at 4:05 p.m. Jan. 6 (his voicemail inbox was full):

“Mr. Smucker,

“As you seek safety in the House’s shelter, you still have time to DO THE RIGHT THING. The myths of voter fraud have been examined and overturned by the judiciary. The states have certified the electors. A symbolic protest vote to appease your electorate is a vote to subvert the will of the American people. Are you a patriot or a traitor to the Constitution, which you have vowed to uphold and defend?

“Today will be another day that lives in infamy. The storming of the Capitol building by protesters egged on by a failed president will be long remembered, and you have an opportunity to be on the right side of history. Like Mitch McConnell today, you, Mr. Smucker, have an opportunity to educate your supporters (about) why withdrawing support of the president’s ill-conceived protest is the right thing; that it is WRONG to trumpet baseless claims of election fraud.

“At least one life has been lost. Our sacred spaces have been violated. Our democracy, the right of the people to be governed by consent via fairly administered elections, is in jeopardy. It is time for you to defend the Constitution and denounce the tyrant fomenting rebellion.”

Henry Hershey

Manheim Township