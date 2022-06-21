In my view, communists masquerading as Democrats are staging a phony hearing in an attempt to distract the American people from all of President Joe Biden’s mistakes.

Here’s a thought: How about a hearing about that fact that gasoline costs $6 a gallon in some places? Some experts say that only about 20% of the increase in the price of gasoline is Russia’s fault.

How about a hearing about the fact that U.S. oil production is down since sleepy Biden took office, compared to Donald Trump’s final year in office?

How about a hearing on the highest inflation rate in more than 40 years?

How about a hearing on the hundreds of thousands of immigrants who are trying to cross our southern border illegally and the concern that officials may be hiding where those immigrants are going?

Now we can’t even get baby formula.

How about a hearing on the killing of Ashli Babbitt?

To the small percentage of the population of this country who actually think Biden is doing a good job: What is the matter with you people?

I originally sent a similar letter to U.S. Sen. Bob Casey. He doesn’t like criticism of his beloved Democratic Party, I guess. Gee, that’s a shame.

Gary Shaffer

East Petersburg