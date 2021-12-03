My family, including children and grandchildren (14 of us), just spent six days in Jamaica over the Thanksgiving holiday. I was truly amazed by the experience there.

Everyone, staff and guests included, were so respectful of each other. Although it was very warm, everyone honored the public areas mask rule. When I left my hotel room, I donned a mask and so did everyone else. When we went to a restaurant, we were asked to sanitize our hands before being seated. No one squawked about it. Masks were required at all venues where people were present. No one complained. No one cried about how unfair that was. Everyone cared enough about the people around them. It was like a different world. I felt safe and loved.

Why is it so hard to do this in our country? It seems like selfish individuals want to do whatever they want, regardless of who they may hurt or even kill by spreading the COVID-19 virus. It seems to be all about them. They don’t even seem to care about their families or loved ones.

This is not the country I grew up in. Please reconsider how we, as a country, can show our empathy toward others. No one wants to be where we are with this virus, so let’s just all work together to make it go away. Together, we can make a difference.

Anne Miller

Lancaster