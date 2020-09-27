I am certain no one is surprised that U.S. Sen. Pat Toomey is falling in line with Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell’s reversal of his stance on how and when to fill vacancies on the Supreme Court in a presidential election year.

Both Toomey and McConnell used convoluted rhetoric to deny Merrick Garland a hearing four years ago. Now they explain their change of position with words of obvious equivocation — if not actual prevarication. That said, one should never be surprised at anything politicians of any ilk say or do. And, in this specific instance, both Toomey and McConnell clearly fit the classic definition of a “dedicated party man: he was ambitious, hard-working and morally and ethically unprincipled.”

That quote is from “The Last Days of the Romanovs: Tragedy at Ekaterinburg” by Helen Rappaport.

Lewis Jury

Penn Township