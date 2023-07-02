I just read The Dallas Morning News article “Is EV charging the new hot amenity in real estate?,” which appeared in the Money section of the June 25 Sunday LNP | LancasterOnline, and I couldn’t help but notice that it overlooked the private residential market.

In March 2022, I contracted a local electrician to add two 60-amp circuits to our garage, so that we could install electric vehicle ports in our home. All the work was completed quickly, except for the 400-amp meter base upgrade, which remains incomplete 15 months later.

The problem is that no one has 400-amp meter bases. I even called suppliers in Tennessee, Maine and Canada! No one has the meter bases, so it’s not possible to complete our electrical upgrade project. In fact, electrical suppliers are telling me that 400-amp meter bases have been on back order for nearly two years, and no one seems to know why.

Everyone said “supply chain, supply chain,” but that’s bunk. If it was a supply chain issue, some small number of 400-amp meters would be trickling into inventories.

So, if our country is supposed to buy into the green revolution, why can’t we get the electrical parts we need to upgrade our infrastructure? We made it a national priority to bring computer chip manufacturing back to the USA — why not look into the “supply chain” for electric parts? We can’t “go green” if we can’t upgrade our homes.

Michael Nedrow

East Lampeter Township