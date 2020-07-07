The excellent June 30 letter, “If we erase history, we might repeat it,” reinforced how utterly ignorant, self-serving and misguided the current demonstrators’ efforts are to destroy monuments and erase history. The writer’s reference to Mao Zedong’s attempt to rewrite Chinese history was instructive.

We spent time living in Beijing. From locals, we learned about their country and history. Mao’s Cultural Revolution provides a lesson about a leader who attempted to erase history. In my view, it mirrors the actions of today’s immature demonstrators, who are indiscriminately destroying our monuments.

Mao started by destroying statues and monuments. He then destroyed history books, manuscripts and documents. Only items that fit his agenda remained. The toll was worse on the Chinese people. Example: A college professor’s family was separated. The father and daughter were sent to the countryside to work on a farm. The mother and son were sent to the city to clean houses. The family unit was destroyed. This was done to many families.

But Mao’s experiment to change history to suit his views ultimately failed. Oxford University’s administration said it best in 2016: “Our history is not a blank page on which we write our own version of what it should have been according to contemporary views and prejudices.” The demonstrators today are blindly destroying monuments until their views of history are accepted. The real tragedy is that we allow their destructive, un-American behavior.

Bill Kleine

Pequea Township