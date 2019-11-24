When the federal government procures goods and services with appropriated monies, contracting professionals employ a system of procedures and regulations that has been honed with decades of practice going back to the American Revolution, at least for war materials.
During my 32 years in Department of Defense procurement, these regulations were reinforced with regular ethics training to ensure our official actions were fair, reasonable and impartial, and free from any actual or apparent conflict of interest.
Also important: The selection of government contractors should be competitive and based on relevant and objective criteria. The public has been sensitive to this appearance; just recall the Solyndra and Halliburton matters, in which government expenditures were alleged to have been influenced by political proximity.
In the case of Trump National Doral Miami resort and the Group of Seven summit, however, the decision-maker and the direct beneficiary were the same individual — President Donald Trump. And we were told to “get over it” when the executive branch trampled those pesky and constraining regulations.
Until Trump reversed his decision, the “negotiation offer” from the White House that Trump’s company would charge taxpayers only enough to cover the resort’s costs was immaterial to the core issue — as if the accounting or the selection process would ever become public. That the inclusion of this “cost only” condition is the only way this deal could survive was the key indication of its essential wrongness. Aside from being a real emoluments clause issue, this was just a lousy procurement.
Jim Weber
West Hempfield Township