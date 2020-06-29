If you want a solid example of unrealized racism, read the June 17 letter, “Reaction may have been different,” which states, “just imagine the reaction if the guys who were perched on top of the buildings in Elizabethtown were Black.”

To the letter writer: Who cares if the guys who were perched on top of the buildings were green, purple, periwinkle or orange? They were there to support the men and women in blue, business owners and residents in the event of any outbreaks of violence during the Black Lives Matter protest. Violence and looting have raged at some similar events in other U.S. cities. It’s a shame that you noticed skin color rather than the good deed of protecting the community these volunteers accomplished.

Herein lies the cause for our current upheaval, in my view: placing skin color over reason.

Julie Rudisill

Manheim Township