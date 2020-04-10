What is wrong with Gov. Tom Wolf's Pennsylvania State Police — handing out warnings and citations to people who just want to get out of their house?

Recently, state police issued a citation to a woman who just wanted to take a drive.

Staying at home is sometimes very stressful for many people. Being by yourself or being stuck with someone who can drive you crazy with too much close contact 24/7 can be very bad in some situations.

A person who is just taking a drive to get out of the house — as was the woman who was cited — and never gets out of the car cannot infect anyone. Nor can the person in the car get infected.

Driving is one of the safest ways to relieve some “having to stay at home” stress. I'd like to see the woman who was cited fight this in court. Where is the common sense?

Steve Soldner

Manor Township