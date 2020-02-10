Women, affirm your freedom.
As a man, I think I do not have any right or say in what a woman should or should not do with her body. In 1973, the Supreme Court of the United States ruled in Roe v. Wade that women have a right to terminate their pregnancy up until the end of the first trimester.
Now, with more anti-choice justices on the court, women’s freedom to choose is in danger. Wealthy women will not really be affected, because they have the financial resources to travel to have abortions in states where it is safe, legal and accessible. Poor women will not have the same resources. This will lead to deadly “back-alley” abortions, which were common prior to Roe v. Wade.
Although women constitute the majority of the nation’s population, the legislatures and courts — where the pro-choice decisions are being challenged — are populated predominately by men. Many of these men seek to recriminalize abortion. Women, especially wealthy women, should consider their poorer sisters and fight against this erosion of their fundamental right of the freedom to choose.
I urge all people to let your governor, state legislators, senators and congressperson know that you support women’s freedom over their own bodies.
Joseph Manning
Lititz