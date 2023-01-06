With all due respect to the writer of the Dec. 30 LNP | LancasterOnline letter “The things that some adults believe,” it isn’t so much that a lot of adults believe that President Joe Biden is doing such a great job.

What is truly amazing to me is the number of seemingly intelligent adults who still truly believe in a lying, narcissistic, grifting loser.

Former President Donald Trump has changed political parties numerous times in his lifetime, but was able to hijack the Republican Party. And he continues to hold some kind of magic spell over the formerly Grand Old Party.

Thankfully, there seem to be enough disgruntled Republicans and independents who see through the man’s shtick to keep many of his hand-picked unqualified loser candidates from achieving political office.

Dave Whitaker

New Holland