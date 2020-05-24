Washington Post columnist Eugene Robinson believes that fencing in Americans is the right thing to do because “it’s working” (“Americans don’t like being fenced in, but it's working,” April 26 Sunday LNP | LancasterOnline.

If your home has termites, you can burn it down, and that works, because you won’t have a termite problem anymore.

It is past time for all the shelter-in-place advocates, the LNP | LancasterOnline Editorial Board included, to explain why the lives of all the deceased flu victims from years past are seemingly so less important than the victims of the COVID-19 pandemic. Why isn’t economic catastrophe risked every flu season to save the lives of these poor souls?

Jim Murray

Nottingham