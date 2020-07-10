Wake up, America!

How many times do we have to be told that history cannot be erased, no matter how many statues are removed. No matter how many school, restaurant and street names are changed. No matter how many U.S. history curricula in schools are changed.

I believe we’re repeating tragic events of the past — and destroying this country from within in the process. Why must every event become part of a political agenda?

Turning our backs on God and eliminating what is good for our nation and the world has, in my view, negated the meaning of the word “civilization,” as we formerly knew it.

Do we really want to continue this destruction? What kind of example are we setting for our children, grandchildren and so on? We are not positive role models. There is no supreme race! Only God is supreme!

We can make America great again, despite the mess politicians have helped to create!

Let’s work to improve human relations and our planet’s condition through positive instead of destructive means!

I worry about what kind of world my grandsons will face until they are even half my age. If there will even be a world left!

Stop the madness now!

Sandy Smith

Manheim