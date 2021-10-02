Congress is intensely debating whether we can afford a $3.5 trillion commitment to our nation’s physical and social infrastructure over the next 10 years.

Yet Congress routinely commits over $700 billion a year — or more than $7 trillion over 10 years — to the infrastructure of war via the Pentagon, which has yet to pass an audit. Our wars create intense human suffering abroad and lifelong trauma for many warriors and their families. Are we really any safer?

In President Joe Biden’s recent speech to the United Nations, he declared that the era of “relentless wars” is over and that the time for “relentless diplomacy” has arrived.

This is a welcome word. But this will not become a reality unless there is a fundamental shift in budget priorities. Spending on “defense” is now more than 13 times what we spend on diplomacy and international aid.

As our nation’s longest war finally staggers to an end after 20 years, why not commit to 20 years of serious investment in diplomacy, international aid and our pressing domestic needs?

Why not modernize our transportation and communications, accelerate green energy development, ensure that our drinking water is safe and make health care a human right?

The money is there in the vastness of our defense budget, which now exceeds the military spending of the next 11 countries combined.

As stated by the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr., a nation that continues “to spend more money on military defense than on programs of social uplift is approaching spiritual death.”

Titus Peachey

Lancaster