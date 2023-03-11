Thoughts on the “Lancaster Watchdog” column “Efforts to bring new life to carousel remain tangled” in the March 8 LNP | LancasterOnline:

It’s been about 24 years since local people invested $1.3 million to save the Rocky Springs carousel.

It’s time to rethink this endeavor and move on. Where is the return on the money? Is it insured or protected for the shareholders or their heirs? Does it earn interest? What about the loan of $89,000 from Fulton Bank? What happens to the carousel if the building it is stored in gets sold? Has the paint on the animals been tested for lead?

Times and technology have changed. I say let Morphy Auctions in Denver sell it to the highest bidder and pay back the investors. Clean out the stalls once and for all.

Jim McElroy

East Hempfield Township