If you are one of the majority of Lancaster County residents who voted for Donald Trump for another four years as president, you may be feeling sad or angry or both.

Maybe you believe the election was rigged or stolen, or that fraudulent votes were counted illegally. Maybe you are pro-life or believe in Trump’s policies. Perhaps you attended his rally at the airport and heard him tell you he is making America great again.

While I hear your pain, I can agree on one of your concerns but respectfully disagree on others. I do share your concern about unborn babies. But what about immigrant children still in detention facilities and children who are hungry because their parents are now unemployed?

As for America’s greatness, don’t the ideas of feeding starving children, alleviating suffering and welcoming immigrant families matter? And when have you heard Trump recently urge you to follow public health guidelines and model them to slow the spread of the coronavirus now raging?

When all is said and done, Joe Biden won the election, according to certified results, with 306 Electoral College votes and more than 81 million popular votes. No widespread fraud has been uncovered. Recounts have added to Biden’s popular vote win, and nearly all Trump lawsuits have been dismissed by the courts, including in Pennsylvania.

Now is the time to share with others and discuss things via “With Malice Toward None,” an initiative of BraverAngels.org.

Mary Theresa Webb

West Lampeter Township