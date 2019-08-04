As a proud military veteran from Ephrata, I watched the recent testimony of Robert Mueller with a mix of outrage and disgust. If Congress is serious about protecting our democracy and our national security, our representatives must act immediately to impeach President Donald Trump. He now has forced out the highly respected director of national intelligence, Dan Coats.
When I joined the U.S. Army in 1970, I swore an oath very similar to the one that Trump took when he assumed office. The oath should mean something; it does to me.
As a Vietnam veteran, and an explosive ordnance tech, I was shot at many times. Fortunately, I was never hit, but many were. I lost a high school classmate in Vietnam. Now we are bringing home veterans without limbs and with psychological damage that is hard to explain to civilians. I still suffer from post-traumatic stress disorder and the vets I see at the Lebanon VA Medical Center are suffering, too.
Instead of preserving and defending the Constitution, it’s clear that Trump has trampled on our most sacred values, and he is unfit to be commander in chief. That’s why I’m calling on Congressman Lloyd Smucker to immediately take action to join the growing call to impeach Trump. This is a hard and sad decision that I came to after several sleepless nights; it is not something I take lightly. Sadly, this is where we are.
Rep. Smucker, where are you?
Jim Sandoe
Ephrata