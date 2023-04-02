When trying to fully understand what is happening in our political world today, we must completely and fully turn our view of this experience on its head.

It’s not what we think it is.

We don’t really hate each other; nor do we wish to harm each other. We just think in some instances that we do because for the last seven years we have been a part of the greatest reality show ever created.

We are doing an excellent job of playing all the parts of all the people, but only because we have no idea we are playing all the parts of all the people.

Our reality show was created and directed by former President Donald J. Trump, who essentially writes every single chapter of this story and sets the unwary population in motion by saying or doing something crazy.

Seven years is a long time for a show to run. It’s exhausting!

Time to change the channel.

Dennis Dezort

Landisville