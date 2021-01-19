I read day after day about the issues in Washington, D.C., and Harrisburg between the Democrats and the Republicans, and I am sick of the hatred and the fact they are getting nothing done but bashing each other.

Why is there no outrage over the poor rollout of COVID-19 vaccines in Pennsylvania? We had months to prepare and I don’t care how they do it, but they need to pick it up and get shots in arms throughout the state. No more delays.

Let’s start leading the nation with shots in arms and turning negatives into positives and saving lives.

No more excuses — we need results. Get it done.

Wally Durst

Landisville