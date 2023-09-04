It’s time. The kids are back at school and November elections are just around the corner.

It’s time to get serious about school board elections, in particular the Warwick School District, where I live and where there are seven board spots up for election.

Unless you never pay attention to the news, you know that public schools are under attack like never before. Public education for all children is a cornerstone of democracy.

In my view, it is imperative that we elect school board members who are not extremist. Whether you normally vote the Republican ticket or the Democratic one, please do not automatically pull your party lever. Take the time to read about and listen to each candidate and make very sure you know that they will support each and every student in the district. A background in finance, administration or education is also useful, though not a requirement if the person is willing to listen and learn.

Electing persons with extreme, intolerant or inflexible views is likely to cost the community a great deal. There could be huge financial implications from loss of staff or from lawsuits. It would certainly mean the loss of being one of the “coolest” towns.

Think before you vote. Your community is depending on you.

Jeanette Bontrager

Lititz