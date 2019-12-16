It is well known that politics is a vicious, nasty blood sport. Anything goes — no rules.
We see this in the ongoing impeachment hearings that are dominating TV and print news. So, what is this long-running show all about? President Donald Trump is not Mr. Nice Guy; he is an outsider and usurper of the status quo. This does not fit well with career politicians of all stripes, billionaire influence peddlers, lobbyists or entrenched bureaucrats who make up our “political elite,’’ particularly those from the East and West coasts.
These elite mean to expand and control big government, thereby infringing on our freedom and choices. Trump is an obstacle to their aims.
People may vote and want fair immigration policy, lower health care and medical and pharmaceutical prices, better infrastructure, fair trade agreements and more American jobs. Instead, the House spends its time and your tax dollars on investigations.
The answer is clear. The entrenched political elite don’t care what the people what. They say you can’t have it unless we say so.
It may be time to clean House in the 2020 elections. Pay attention and vote carefully.
Bob Bruhn
Lititz