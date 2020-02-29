Legislators, please, please immediately authorize the sale and use of self-driving vehicles. During a 20-minute drive I witnessed four dangerous acts by humans.
1. Waiting to turn left at a light, a person was either doing their makeup or fiddling with their phone when the arrow turned green. The four cars in front moved, but the driver sat until the light turned yellow. Then the driver darted in front of oncoming vehicles.
2. Driving along Route 30, I approached one of those privileged folks who only drive in the high-speed lane at any speed, even when no one is in the right lane.
3. As I approached within a car length in the right lane, another car came screaming by, made a quick cut between us, then drove back to the fast lane and then finally across all lanes to exit. Had I not hit the brakes, at least two of us would have met.
4. Finally, I entered the Bridgeport shopping area. A person was parked directly in front of the state store, not in the lot that was 20 feet to his left. He was patiently waiting for his friend.
I understand the technology for autonomous driving vehicles is not perfected and some folks will be hurt or killed. But the technology is at least as good as half the idiots who currently pilot automobiles. The net effect would certainly be safer roads and fewer accidents. So please, legislators, allow self-driving vehicles.
Larry Rarig
West Lampeter Township