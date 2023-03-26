After reviewing the “accomplishments” of the five most recent U.S. presidents — Bill Clinton (“I did not have sexual relations with that woman”); George W. Bush (Iraq disaster); Barack Obama (won the Nobel Peace Prize for what?); Donald Trump (Jan. 6, 2021, and an ego problem); and Joe Biden (attempt to abolish student debt and promote electric cars) — I have come to the conclusion that we need a change.

These recent presidents have created disconsolate, morose, lugubrious feelings in me. I believe it’s time for a woman to lead us and I nominate Nikki Haley.

As the former governor of South Carolina and U.S. ambassador to the United Nations, she has the qualifications I admire in a candidate. She’s against abortion rights, she opposes open borders, she wants to expand Medicare Advantage, she does not want to raise taxes and she wants to reduce government debt and spending.

Haley is a perfect example of a person who is perfect for the job. Knowing how our people vote, she doesn’t have a chance of winning!

William Loercher

Manheim