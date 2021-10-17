Fair funding for education is the idea that state funds that support education should provide equitable resources for every student in Pennsylvania. Advocates for fair funding calculate that our state spends $4,800 less per pupil in poorer school districts than in wealthier districts. This means that school districts with larger Black and Latino populations are at a distinct disadvantage.

A fair funding formula was created in 2016 that could have fixed this problem. However, our leadership in Harrisburg decided that the formula would be applied only to increases in the budget. Presently, only 13.7% of state education funds are allocated using the fair funding formula.

A lawsuit brought by a coalition of school districts (including the School District of Lancaster) claims that the state of Pennsylvania is not providing an “efficient and thorough system of education” as required by the state constitution. The trial will begin in Commonwealth Court on Nov. 12.

State Sen. Scott Martin is chair of the state Senate Education Committee and state Sen. Ryan Aument sits on this committee. In addition, state Rep. David Hickernell is on the House Education Committee. Please contact your state senators and representatives and let them know that fair funding for education in Pennsylvania is way overdue!

Douglas Hill

Lancaster