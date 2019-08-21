More than 120 members of Congress support opening an impeachment inquiry. That number has grown daily since Robert Mueller testified before Congress.
For anyone who missed it, Mueller made it clear that he didn’t exonerate President Donald Trump. Not in his report, and not in his testimony.
His investigation found damning criminal activity and has already led to 37 indictments and at least seven guilty pleas or convictions. Mueller said his investigation uncovered more than 100 secret communications between Russia and people working with Russia and the Trump campaign, and at least 10 episodes of obstruction of justice.
Obstruction of justice is a crime, plain and simple.
If anyone else did what Trump has done and continues to do, they would be in jail. If not for an arcane Office of Legal Counsel memo, Trump would have been indicted for obstruction.
I want to see Congress take action to hold Trump accountable. Evidence from the Mueller report and the addition of Mueller’s testimony under oath revealed the obstructive crimes of this president.
No one is above the law in our country, especially not a president. That’s why I'm calling on the remaining representatives in the House to support a formal impeachment inquiry.
This is about patriotism, not politics. The White House occupant will only be further emboldened unless we take action now. Our democracy is under attack daily, so we must act immediately if we are to save it.
Jane Eary
West Lampeter Township