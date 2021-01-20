Evil has been spoken, heard and seen! How can we deny it?

As one of 150 persons who counted mail-in ballots at the Lancaster County Convention Center on Election Day, it was not about politics, culture, race or religion.

Persons from both parties were present, ballots and envelopes were weighed before being counted and after. Persons of all genders, races and cultures participated.

It was a very fair and organized procedure.

It is time to tell people: “I disagree and am sorry you feel this way,” rather than isolate ourselves or be afraid to speak.

Our families, neighbors, friends and country need us to stand up for the truth and what is right! It is time for all of us to be accountable!

Judi Larkin

Warwick Township