After reading that Lancaster County has no coordinated plan for distributing the COVID-19 vaccine because we have no Lancaster County health department, I think all county residents — Republicans and Democrats alike — need to write to our county commissioners to demand the creation of such a department.

Although it’s too late to avoid the vaccination crisis we now face in this county — thanks, in my view, to the commissioners’ shameful lack of foresight — establishing our own health department could help us organize an effective local response the next time a health crisis comes our way.

And it will. Lancaster County has a steadily growing population, including seniors. We’re a popular place for retirees. Sadly, we’re also now a county with a high ratio of COVID-19 deaths.

Apparently, we’ll have to wait for individual hospitals, doctors, pharmacies and other “vendors” to vie with each other for precious vaccine allotments. While some surrounding Pennsylvania counties are able to schedule vaccinations and coordinate their limited shipments, in Lancaster County the only people who will seemingly get vaccinated soon will be those with connections or those with unlimited time and access to websites where they can troll for fleeting vaccine availability.

It didn’t have to be this way. The commissioners should have acted sooner and, certainly, should act now.

Fran Pennock Shaw

East Hempfield Township