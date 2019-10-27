As I get older, I spend a lot more time thinking about my health. And, while it’s not particularly novel, one of the things that I’ve learned the hard way is that an ounce of prevention is worth a pound of cure. As much as I would love to eat at Lancaster Cheesesteak Co. every day, I’ve found that careful eating and a gym membership are a lot cheaper than the health consequences of being more overweight than I already am.
Once a decade, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention develops a report looking forward for the next 10 years. The report identifies methods for reducing preventable death and injury. And over four decades of results, the CDC has verified at a public level what a lot of us have found: Prevention is cheaper than treatment.
There are numerous organizations doing excellent public health work in Lancaster — Partnership for Public Health, Penn Medicine Lancaster General Health Community Health and Wellness Department, and United Way among many others. Despite the excellent work of all of these organizations, I can’t help but wonder if we’re doing enough.
I would like to encourage the county commissioners to explore the creation of a Lancaster County Public Health Department. Such a department could be designed to not duplicate existing services but fill in gaps in coverage.
In addition to financial savings, prevention also protects our first responders and creates a better community for all of us to live in.
Joshua Druce
Lancaster