Education is not funded adequately or equitably in Pennsylvania, and the impact of this is felt across the state and right here in Lancaster County.

The state covers only about 35% of total educational costs (compared to 50%, on average, in other states). This puts districts with a high percentage of low-income families at a significant disadvantage; even with the highest possible property tax rates, the difference cannot be recouped.

Research conducted by the interfaith coalition POWER (there is a Lancaster branch if you want to join) has revealed deep and persistent racial disparities in the way education funding has been distributed across Pennsylvania.

The fair funding formula passed in Harrisburg in 2016 is only used for new money added to the education budget.

Gov. Tom Wolf has proposed that 100% of education funding be distributed through the fair funding formula in this year’s state budget.

We have asked the poorest among us to endure long enough. Also, what if the kid who can solve our climate change problems or cure aging issues is right now in an underfunded Pennsylvania classroom?

As a Unitarian Universalist, I believe that we are all interconnected and that we all have inherent worth and dignity. Let us act on these beliefs. Please join me in asking our legislators to pass Gov. Wolf’s proposed budget now.

Marianne Smith

Lancaster Township