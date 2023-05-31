This is a response to the May 24 LNP | LancasterOnline letter “Progressive movement should alarm us all.”

The current atmosphere of national division alarms us as patriotic Americans. The right-wing Christian nationalist movement is gaining momentum among the weakest links. This agenda is an active attempt to divide and marginalize the standing of ideas of citizens who are valued neighbors in the community.

One of the worst endeavors of the Christian nationalist proponents includes devaluing discussion of the idea of separation of church and state in public language.

One of the greatest threats to a pluralist society is a religious theocracy. A Pew Research Center report included the following perspective from one of the respondents to a 2022 survey: “Christian nationalism is the belief that a nation should become a theocracy whose leaders all practice publicly the tenets of a single, lobotomized interpretation of Christianity — a creed wielded by its government as a means of social control and manipulation. Religion and nation fuse in the minds of its leaders, transcend all other concerns, then crush all opposition, foreign and domestic. Faith, fear and rage reign as one.”

I sincerely hope that the May 24 letter writer, who seems to be at war with diversity, equity and inclusion, will stop the drama and begin to demonstrate gratitude for the privilege to live with the freedoms found in a pluralist nation.

Karen Overly Smith

Upper Allen Township,

Cumberland County