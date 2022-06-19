Not all “fake news” is outright lies, such as the debunked Steele dossier that Hillary Clinton’s presidential campaign helped to pay for and which CNN touted as gospel.

Some of it is more subtle, such as using misleading and false terms to create a desired narrative. One such term is “gun violence.” People are violent, not guns. We do not call 9/11 “airplane violence” or drunken driving “car violence.”

Left-wing politicians and news outlets love the term “gun violence” because it deflects accountability away from people. It’s better to blame guns than to offend a voter or viewer.

Unfortunately, while we waste time debating gun laws that I believe would infringe upon constitutional rights, we continue to ignore the problem at its core: People are no longer held accountable for their actions or their own existence.

In my view, our society has been degraded through lack of spiritual morality; pervasive drug use; fatherless families; lenient judges; excessive entitlements; failing education systems; acceptance of mediocrity; kids desensitized by graphically violent video games; and social media replacing direct social contact and causing feelings of isolation.

When we address these issues, I believe that the “people violence” we are seeing today will subside.

Bans on alcohol, prostitution, gambling and drugs all failed. They quickly became products for organized crime, and the problems the bans were meant to solve often got worse and still exist today.

Ironically, after these bans failed, governments got into many of those businesses for themselves: state stores, lotteries, pot shops!

We need to ban irresponsibility and lack of accountability at all levels our society.

Guns aren’t the problem, we are!

Sam Nelson

Mount Joy Township