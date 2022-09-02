Several recent letters to the editor have tried to paint Republican gubernatorial candidate Doug Mastriano as a dangerous extremist.

I submit that now is the time for “extremism” in defense of America.

Let’s take a look at what so-called progressives and liberal Democrats, in my view, have given us:

1. An essentially open border, with an estimated 4.9 million unvetted, largely uneducated immigrants crossing the border illegally since President Joe Biden took office.

2. A two-tier justice system in which Democratic politicians aren’t prosecuted for their crimes, while some of the patriots charged in the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol have been held in solitary confinement.

3. A Democratic regime in Washington, D.C., that I believe completely ignores the U.S. Constitution and places members of the U.S. Senate and U.S. Supreme Court in real danger.

4. A lawless administration that goes ahead and takes actions it had formerly and recently admitted it didn’t have the authority to do.

5. A party that demands abortion on demand right up to birth and promotes what I consider to be the mutilation of minors who are not, in my view, competent to give informed consent.

6. A ruined economy in which we can’t use our resources to our advantage. In which we are told we must reduce our standard of living to save Mother Earth — while we empower the Chinese government to ravage the environment.

7. A party that I believe is actively purging our military of anyone with a conscience.

Half the population is called “extremist” simply because it holds dear the values that made America great. Our founders knew that a representative republic could only work with a largely “moral” populace.

If these so-called progressives wish to root out extremists, I suggest looking in a mirror.

John Wade

Paradise Township