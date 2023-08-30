We are sick of this. When will we do something about a problem that is in front of our eyes?

As I watched the coverage following Saturday’s mass shooting in Jacksonville, Florida, I saw the same scenario Americans have seen time and time again.

A deranged young man with a semi-automatic rifle entered a store. Take away that gun and what could that killer have done?

Give him just a knife, a baseball bat — anything else — and he probably would not have had the courage to enter that store. Only that semi-automatic rifle gave him the “courage” to act on his hate.

Sadly, even the Jacksonville sheriff parroted a National Rifle Association line at the news conference — saying that it was not the guns but the shooter’s “ideology of hate” that was the problem. No, sir, it was the guns. The shooter purchased them legally despite several previous episodes of obvious mental distress. We will never be able to predict every shooting, but we can remove those semi-automatic weapons. No American needs one.

Only when those of us who believe these killing machines must be banned speak up, and vote accordingly, will we see a change in this country.

Carol Shane

Millersville