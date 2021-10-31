Regarding the Oct. 17 Sunday LNP | LancasterOnline article “Details in legal bills a mystery” about our Pennsylvania legislators — and I use the term loosely — and their use of our money:

Can you imagine what those in the Washington, D.C., swamp spend on their luxurious lives at our expense? I think it is safe to assume that you can take the Pennsylvania legislators’ expenditures and multiply that by at least a factor of 125,000. Or maybe not — it’s probably more than that.

Oh well, we have to allow some reward for all the “work” they do on our behalf. Aren’t we taxpayers so kind and so lucky to be funding their relax-full times?

J. Eugene Mummau

East Hempfield Township