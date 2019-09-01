Regarding Stuart Wesbury’s Aug. 25 Sunday LNP op-ed, “Evaluate this president based on outcomes,” in which he answers the question “How can you be a Christian and still support President Trump?” the answer is simple. They practice massive hypocrisy. Do they really love his racism, sexism and xenophobia? Have they altered the Second Commandment to allow for his being “the chosen one,” the seventh and 10th to allow for his adultery, and the ninth to allow for his 10,000 lies? Do they genuinely support his ad-lib domestic and foreign policies that defy common sense and are here today and gone tomorrow?
You really have to question their support of his Benedict Arnold tendencies to archenemies North Korea and Russia, the profanity-laced tweets with putdowns of all his critics, and the dismissal of Russian election interference. When they had Lyin’ Ted, Little Marco and Low Energy Jeb, how did they get Trump — six bankruptcies, 13 other business failures and contractors stiffed for millions? And the advisers and Cabinet — no surprise on the high turnover when you pick “the worst of the worst” (new meaning for dumber than a doornail!).
This would all translate into “failed outcomes,” much like the 2018 Physicians Foundation study that found the U.S. spent 80% to 100% more per capita than other developed countries with less in health care outcomes to show for it.
Jim Diehl
Cornwall, Lebanon