A front-page story in the Jan. 16 Sunday LNP was about groups trying to ban books from school libraries (“Book bans pick up speed here and in US”). When I say groups, I mean Republicans.

Republicans supposedly pride themselves on freedom and have an irrational fear that America is becoming a place where free speech is limited.

But I believe that the only ones trying to limit free speech are Republicans. They seemingly want only their approved versions of free speech — free speech that they deem “moral.”

In reality, you can’t live in a bubble. If Republicans are so concerned about the children, as they typically claim they are, then they’d use these books they deem questionable as teachable moments and stop trying to limit the free speech of those they don’t agree with.

But, then again, maybe they’re right. If they had their way and managed to limit free speech, then I couldn’t say that the Republican Party is full of hypocrites who don’t practice what they preach.

Ross Kaiser

East Petersburg