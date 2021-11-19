Let’s see if I have this straight. The Republicans in the state Legislature succeeded in passing two state constitutional amendments to restrict the Democratic governor’s powers with respect to the ability of the state to respond to an emergency; in this case, the deadly COVID-19 pandemic.

Now, the Republicans want to further curtail the governor’s powers by giving the Legislature the power to block regulations or administrative orders from the executive branch by a majority vote.

Further, the Legislature is considering legislation to change state voting laws, in response to Republican demagoguery about the stealing of the 2020 presidential election — which only Republicans believe wasn’t fair. Published reports indicate that the proposed voting changes could essentially suppress certain segments of voters, notably those voters who tend to vote Democratic.

Finally, these same Republicans have passed two firearms bills that would further expand the rights of gun owners to carry a loaded gun openly or concealed, without a permit, despite public opinion polls showing that most people want reasonable gun safety reforms, which these definitely are not.

On the other side, Gov. Tom Wolf is “publicly lamenting his inability to have his priorities acted upon by the Legislature,” according to the Nov. 16 LNP | LancasterOnline editorial (“Power struggle”).

Is this what the editorial board defines as the inability of the two political parties to work together? It looks from here that it’s the Republican Party that wants things all its way, with no signs of willingness to compromise.

David Fink

Rapho Township