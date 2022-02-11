Our esteemed Republican state legislators immediately dismissed Democratic Gov. Tom Wolf’s proposed budget out of hand, calling it a “fantasy,” even though it includes increased funding for education and other necessary programs in our state.

At the same time, these lawmakers continue to waste an exorbitant amount of our tax dollars in their completely ludicrous and deluded attempt to overthrow the proven, legitimate results of the 2020 election — in which they, themselves, were reelected!

Where is the real “fantasy” here?

Frank Peachey

Akron