I really have a problem with the headline “Virus sows division” on Page A1 of the Oct. 28 LNP | LancasterOnline.

The COVID-19 virus does not sow division. In fact it has no human motivations or behaviors at all. What it does is make people sick, to varying degrees, sadly causing extreme suffering and death in some of its victims. That's what COVID-19 does.

Our bodies can be a friendly or hostile environment for COVID-19, depending in large part on whether we are vaccinated. Scientists — the same types who invent and make all the medications and vaccinations that we take every single day — developed safe and effective vaccines for us, and they are free and easily accessible.

For whatever reason, we are living in an environment that is hostile to civility and reasoning, but friendly to antagonism and the consumption of dangerous misinformation. This environment that we have created is leading millions of adults to choose to remain vulnerable to COVID-19 and its ill effects, instead of protecting themselves, their loved ones and their communities.

Americans love to sow division, but let's take responsibility for what we are doing. Let's not blame it on a virus. If we could only work together to get rid of COVID-19 by getting vaccinated, as we did with smallpox, I'm sure we could find lots of other things to keep arguing about.

Mickey Ryan

East Petersburg